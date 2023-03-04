Liv Morgan made sure her crying fan left SmackDown with a smile

WWE used Liv Morgan to burnish Rhea Ripley’s credentials as a stone cold killer on SmackDown last night (Mar. 3).

The booking made basic sense. There’s history built-in since the two were partners in pursuit of tag gold just a year ago, until Ripley turned on Morgan. Liv’s since held the blue brand’s Women’s title, so beating her sends a louder message to Rhea’s WrestleMania 39 opponent, reigning champ Charlotte Flair.

Morgan did get some offense in, including in a couple nearfalls, before tapping out. But her dedicated fans want more for Liv, as was made very clear by the little girl WWE cameras caught crying in Capitol One Arena’s front row while Ripley trash talked The Queen.

That gave the story WWE’s telling a little more oomph, but it was also a real kid heartbroken after watching her fave get her butt kicked. Morgan knows this, and as someone who was once a passionate young wrestling fan herself, also knew how to make it better. She sought her out ringside after the match...

y’all liv hugged the fan that was crying pic.twitter.com/xBvGs9JIvK — kay (@mercedesbelair) March 4, 2023

... and made sure she found her way backstage for more hugs, an autograph, and a promise for a future team-up:

Now that’s how you put smiles on faces.