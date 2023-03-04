Cody Rhodes referenced ALL IN on SmackDown, and The Young Bucks noticed

He hasn’t mentioned that other promotion he helped found by name, but Cody Rhodes time away from WWE is still a key element of the story he’s been telling since returning to the company at WrestleMania 38.

It came up again on SmackDown last night (Mar. 3). When Rhodes had his first face-to-face with his WrestleMania 39 opponent, Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns, they spent a lot of time talking about Cody’s late father, Dusty.

But before they got to the personal stuff, the American Nightmare talked about how climbing impossible mountains like Reigns’ years long reign is kind of his thing. Cody’s first two examples were from his initial WWE run, but his third was “there’s no way 10,000 people would pay to see me & my buddies’ little indie show”.

"There's no way that 10,000 people would pay to see me and my buddies' little Indie show."@CodyRhodes #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Gb1G7Ri4Sd — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 4, 2023

It got a pop from the Washington, D.C. crowd, and a smirk from the Tribal Chief. And somewhere out on the West Coast, as they get ready for AEW Revolution this weekend in San Francisco, two of Cody’s indie buddies changed their Twitter bio.

Whatever you think of the “wrestling war” or the state of AEW, WWE & the wrestling business, this is just our latest reminder that the people in that business have ties that transcend the logo on their paychecks. And wherever they work in the future, Rhodes and The Elite will always be bound together by ALL IN — and they should always be proud of what they accomplished together.