Ronda Rousey legitimately injured, per report

On the Mar. 3 SmackDown, it was supposed to be Ronda Rousey’s turn to pick up a singles win in her & Shayna Baszler’s feud with Natalya & friends.

Rousey was advertised for a match with Tegan Nox last night in Washington, D.C. But instead, we got footage of the tail end of a “backstage brawl” between the two teams. Announcers informed us Ronda was injured during the fight, and the match was then changed to Baszler vs. Nox. The Rowdy One was wearing a sling on her left arm while at ringside for Shayna’s armbar victory.

The change didn’t serve much purpose in Rousey & Baszler’s SmackDown story, which is pretty much just a way to remind us what badasses they are. It doesn’t do anything for their reported WrestleMania program — challenging whoever holds the WWE Women’s Tag titles come April 1-2 — either.

According to Wade Keller of PWTorch, that’s because it’s a legitimate injury. Keller’s sources say Ronda “aggravated a prior injury”. No specifics about the issue, but he did have some more on her recovery timeframe: “it is not expected to infringe on her availability to wrestle at WrestleMania in four weeks.”

Which is good. This story probably doesn’t need any more “twists and turns” beyond the ones WWE is said to already have planned.