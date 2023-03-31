Logan Paul broke some news about himself earlier this week, revealing on his Impaulsive podcast/YouTube show that his WWE contract ends with his match against Seth Rollins this Saturday (April 1) at WrestleMania 39.

When he & the company announced his deal last summer, others reported it was a multi-year contract. Whether that was true or not, Paul doesn’t think he’s going anywhere.

That’s what he told Ariel Helwani in a ‘Mania-week interview for BT Sport that he thinks it’s “unlikely” his WWE career will end this weekend, saying, “I’m a good employee.” He also said he wants to re-up with the company: “I think it’s very good for me.”

While talking about his preference for year-to-year deals, Paul sounded pretty confident something would get done that will keep him in the WWE fold:

“So this was a topic my manager and I were talking about. My life moves so fast and I don’t know what my stock will be in a year. And so it seems a little irresponsible to sign anything longer than year-long contracts, right? I don’t know, what’s going to happen in a year? Last year, at this time, I had no idea I was going to be a full-time — or even like almost full-time — wrestler as like a staple of my career. And now I am. I mean, let’s be honest bro, they’re going to fucking renew my contract. I mean, like come on. It’d be silly not to.”

— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 31, 2023

Like a lot of people, I’ve been impressed by how quickly and well the elder Paul brother’s taken to pro wrestling. In that respect, it is a no brainer for WWE to re-up him if they can.

At the same time, the Pauls never seem to be far from their next controversy. So if annual contract renewals aren’t breaking the bank, that’s probably the smart play for all involved.

