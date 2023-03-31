WWE unveils the WrestleMania 39 set, and its really long ramp

Pictures and video of WrestleMania’s production design — the stage, the ramp, the rigging above the ring — used to only leak out via unofficial sources.

That still happens during the week of the show, of course. It would be nearly impossible to keep an undertaking as large as the ‘Mania set-up completely under wraps. But as they have with most things related to their biggest event of the year, a couple years ago WWE started incorporating an official set reveal into their promotion & marketing efforts.

Last year, Pat McAfee & sports comedy troupe Dude Perfect did the honors with some trick shots. For WrestleMania 39 in Southern California’s SoFi Stadium, WWE kept it in-house with Corey Graves & Carmella. The star couple enlisted a trio of skateboarders — Leticia Bufoni, Monica Torres, and Briana King — to show off the really long ramp that’s been built for the show.

Eat your heart out, Darby Allin!

Other than that, dig how the stairs give the stage an amphitheater feel. The awards show look fits WrestleMania’s return to Hollywood, don’t ya think?