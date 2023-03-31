WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Mar. 31, 2023) with a live show emanating from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, featuring the final build to this weekend’s WrestleMania 39 two night (Apr. 1 & Apr. 2) extravaganza in Inglewood, California.

Advertised for tonight: Cody Rhodes and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have one final confrontation before they fight for the gold this weekend in the main event of WrestleMania.

Tonight’s show also features the annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Madcap Moss will try to win the trophy in consecutive years among a field that also includes names like Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Dexter Lumis, Xavier Woods, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Karrion Kross, Santos Escobar, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAR. 31