WWE Hall of Fame 2023 live thread

The WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony is here once again, and the new norm has been fully established. Indeed, this year will once again see the ceremony take place immediately following Friday Night SmackDown at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, just one night before the start of WrestleMania 39, which will span two nights just down the road in Inglewood. It will air on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.

Here is the 2023 class of inductees:

Rey Mysterio

The Great Muta

Stacy Keibler

Andy Kaufman

Tim White

A class of five also seems to have become the new norm. The word going around the past few weeks centered around keeping the ceremony a reasonable length and only doing this many inductees would seem in line with that.

Enjoy the show!