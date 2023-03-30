This weekend is perhaps the most exciting time of the year to be a pro wrestling fan. The two night WrestleMania 39 extravaganza is coming up on Saturday (Apr. 1) and Sunday (Apr. 2) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The theme of this year’s show trades in STUPENDOUS for the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. To that end, WWE brought in Kevin Hart to do the cold open for the biggest show of the year.

Go ahead and check it out for yourself.

The show looks like quite a lot of fun on paper. The Banger Bros are getting it on with GUNTHER. Undefeated Cody Rhodes tries to end the Tribal Chief’s near 1000 day reign on top of WWE. The Demon is coming to fight The Devil inside Hell in a Cell. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens keep fighting to bring down the Bloodline. Rey Mysterio gets to beat the shit out of his disrespectful punk ass kid. Bayley didn’t get left off the card this year. John Cena is trying to win championship gold in WWE again. Rhea Ripley is seeking revenge on The Queen from three years ago. Logan Paul may very well steal the show opposite an excellent worker in Seth Rollins. That’s just a partial rundown of the matches, and there will be a bunch of surprises on top of it all.

