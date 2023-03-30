As part of the reveal of the official lineup for each night of WrestleMania 39 this weekend (Apr. 1 & Apr. 2) at SoFi Stadium, WWE CEO Nick Khan was interviewed by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith about the company’s biggest event of the year.

You can check out most of the interview right here from ESPN’s YouTube page, where Smith actually leads into a question about Vince’s McMahon’s sex scandal by saying, “I’ve been a fan of Vince McMahon for many, many years.”

During the interview, Khan said there will be a “bunch of surprises” at WrestleMania 39, which is the main reason why I’m writing this post.

Now, I know that some of you are thinking, “Hey Cain, you big dummy, of course there are going to be surprises at WrestleMania. There always are. Tell me something I don’t know.”

Now, getting back on track here, I’d love to hear what the Cageside community anticipates some of these WrestleMania surprises might look like this year.

Will Stone Cold Steve Austin or Randy Orton make a surprise appearance and take someone out with Stunners or RKOs?

Will BUTCH screw over Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, changing his name back to Pete Dunne?

Will The Hurt Business reunite in time to crash Brock Lesnar’s match and beat the shit out of him?

Will Tony Khan’s army of bots show up to interfere in the main event and reveal that Cody Rhodes was their leader the whole time?

Let me know what surprises you hope or think we’ll see this weekend when WrestleMania goes Hollywood, Cagesiders.