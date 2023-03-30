WrestleMania 39 is coming up this weekend (Sat., April 1 & Sun., April 2) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

WWE currently has 13 total matches booked for the two night extravaganza, and now we know how those matches will be divided across each night.

Courtesy of ESPN’s First Take, this is the full breakdown:

Here are the matches that will take place on WrestleMania 39 night 1 (Apr. 1):

United States Championship : Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena

: Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena SmackDown Women’s Championship : Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship : The Usos (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

: The Usos (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Trish Stratus & Lita & Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Fatal 4-Way: Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders vs. Alpha Academy

Here are the matches that will take place on WrestleMania 39 night 2 (Apr. 2):

WWE Universal Championship : Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes Raw Women’s Championship : Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka Intercontinental Championship : GUNTHER (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

: GUNTHER (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus Hell in a Cell : Edge vs. Finn Balor

: Edge vs. Finn Balor Fatal 4-Way : Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Shotzi & Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green

: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Shotzi & Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

According to ESPN’s show, WrestleMania 39 night 1 will be headlined by John Cena vs. Austin Theory, while WrestleMania 39 night 2 will be headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes. WWE previously announced that Cena’s match will open the card on Saturday, rather than be the headlining attraction, so there’s some confusion now that will hopefully be clarified very soon.

The Sunday card is currently one match short of the Saturday card, so either the average match time will be longer on night two, or maybe there’s still room for an additional segment with the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bobby Lashley, Bray Wyatt, and/or LA Knight.

How do you like the way WWE split up the matches on each night of WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.