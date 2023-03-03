Intercontinental championship qualifying match set for SmackDown next week

Drew McIntyre called out GUNTHER for a match at WrestleMania 39 after Friday Night SmackDown last week, and the Intercontinental champion responded by saying anyone who wants a piece of him can get in line. As it turns out, that line is much longer than just McIntyre.

On this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, McIntyre again challenged GUNTHER but was greeted by Sheamus, who was pissed about the challenge, then LA Knight, who also wants in on WrestleMania, then The New Day, who wanted to make fun of Knight, then Karrion Kross, who wanted to do the tick tock thing.

You can guess where I’m going with this.

Sure enough, later in the night Michael Cole told us McIntyre, Sheamus, Kofi Kingston, Knight, and Kross would get together next week in an “Intercontinental championship qualifying match.” Presumably, the winner gets a title shot at WrestleMania 39 on April 1 & 2 in Hollywood.

We’ll find out for sure next week.