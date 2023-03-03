WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Mar. 3, 2023) with a live show emanating from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., featuring all the latest build to the upcoming WrestleMania 39 two night extravaganza scheduled for Sat., April 1 and Sun., April 2 in Inglewood, California.

Advertised for tonight: Cody Rhodes comes on over to the blue brand looking to confront WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the first time on the road to WrestleMania.

Elsewhere on the card, Rhea Ripley has a singles match against Liv Morgan, GUNTHER’s WrestleMania plans come into focus, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX.

