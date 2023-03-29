The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Mar. 28) episode of WWE NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s show was watched by 620,000 viewers, with a 0.16 rating among 18-49 year olds. Those are all big increases from Mar. 21, which would seem to indicate that to indicate that folks tuned in for the final push to NXT’s WrestleMania weekend PLE Stand & Deliver, despite (or perhaps because of) the episode being pre-taped.

Another piece of the puzzle comes from the cable originals ranking, where NXT finished in 11th place. Unlike last week, this was a more typical Tuesday night, with nothing like baseball’s top players going head-to-head while representing their home countries. The top ten last night consisted of TNT’s NBA coverage, college & high school basketball on ESPN, some reality shows, and Fox News talk.

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

If you missed any of this week’s NXT, we’ve got you covered with our live blog, review & video highlights.