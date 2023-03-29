WWE to posthumously honor referee Tim White with the Warrior Award

Rumors indicated that WWE was planning to honor a referee at this year’s Hall of Fame Ceremony for the first time, and today (Mar. 29) they’ve announced who and how.

BREAKING: This year's Warrior Award recipient is the late, great, Tim White. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/jzzlytZOaW — WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2023

Tim White was a long-time WWE employee who started out in the merchandise department in the 1982. He started working as an in-ring official while also serving as Andre The Giant’s traveling partner. After Andre’s death, he became a full-time ref, serving in that role until a shoulder injury forced him to retire in the early aughts. White died last summer at the age of 68, and the outpouring of messages from throughout the industry demonstrated how loved and respected a figure he was.

White will be honored with the Warrior Award. The Warrior Award is a catch-all way for WWE to honor someone at their WrestleMania weekend Hall of Fame Ceremony. Named for The Ultimate Warrior, it is officially “presented to an individual who has exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance.” White joins past Warrior Award recipients like Connor Michalek, Joan Lunden, Eric LeGrand, Titus O’Neil & Shad Gaspard.

This year’s WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony takes place Fri., Mar. 31 at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. White will be celebrated there along with this year’s class of Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta, Andy Kaufman & Stacy Keibler. The ceremony will stream on Peacock.