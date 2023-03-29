When we found out WWE would again be doing movie parodies as part of WrestleMania’s return to Hollywood, lots of folks figured Roman Reigns & The Bloodline would get a scene from a mafia flick.

That turned out to be Ray Liotta & Joe Pesci’s famous “funny how?” exchange from Good Fellas, and it didn’t disappoint.

He’s only visible for a second or two at the end, but that video debuting during the Mar. 27 Raw kicked off a big week for the waiter who gets a prop glass busted over his head by the Tribal Clown Chief. That’s Eddy Thorpe (fka New Japan’s Karl Fredericks), who made his NXT television debut last night (Mar. 28) with a win over Myles Bourne.

Thorpe rounded out his big week with few words in an online exclusive interview. You can see that, along with all the highlights from the Stand & Deliver go home show, in this playlist of highlights from last night’s episode:

For complete results and the live blog for the Mar. 28 episode of NXT click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.