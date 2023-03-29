 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eddy Thorpe’s big week included winning NXT TV debut, Bloodline/Good Fellas guest spot

When we found out WWE would again be doing movie parodies as part of WrestleMania’s return to Hollywood, lots of folks figured Roman Reigns & The Bloodline would get a scene from a mafia flick.

That turned out to be Ray Liotta & Joe Pesci’s famous “funny how?” exchange from Good Fellas, and it didn’t disappoint.

He’s only visible for a second or two at the end, but that video debuting during the Mar. 27 Raw kicked off a big week for the waiter who gets a prop glass busted over his head by the Tribal Clown Chief. That’s Eddy Thorpe (fka New Japan’s Karl Fredericks), who made his NXT television debut last night (Mar. 28) with a win over Myles Bourne.

Thorpe rounded out his big week with few words in an online exclusive interview. You can see that, along with all the highlights from the Stand & Deliver go home show, in this playlist of highlights from last night’s episode:

  • Axiom wins Battle Royal to punch ticket to Stand & Deliver
  • Wes Lee comes face-to-face with his Stand & Deliver opponents
  • Tyler Bate’s win over Von Wagner invokes Schism
  • Elektra Lopez silences Valentina Feroz
  • Indi Hartwell clinches NXT Women’s Title opportunity
  • Roxanne Perez returns to NXT to defend her title at Stand & Deliver
  • Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes set for epic NXT Title Match
  • Drew Gulak beats his former protege Hank Walker
  • Tony D’Angelo & Stacks deny Brooks & Jensen Tag Title opportunity
  • Pretty Deadly preview NXT Stand & Deliver
  • Kiana James plants a kiss on Brooks Jensen
  • Johnny Gargano viciously attacks Grayson Waller
  • Eddy Thorpe wants everything NXT has to offer after debut win (Digital Exclusive)
  • Indi Hartwell is ready to win the NXT Women’s Championship (Digital Exclusive)

For complete results and the live blog for the Mar. 28 episode of NXT click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.

