When we found out WWE would again be doing movie parodies as part of WrestleMania’s return to Hollywood, lots of folks figured Roman Reigns & The Bloodline would get a scene from a mafia flick.
That turned out to be Ray Liotta & Joe Pesci’s famous “funny how?” exchange from Good Fellas, and it didn’t disappoint.
He’s only visible for a second or two at the end, but that video debuting during the Mar. 27 Raw kicked off a big week for the waiter who gets a prop glass busted over his head by the Tribal
Clown Chief. That’s Eddy Thorpe (fka New Japan’s Karl Fredericks), who made his NXT television debut last night (Mar. 28) with a win over Myles Bourne.
Thorpe rounded out his big week with few words in an online exclusive interview. You can see that, along with all the highlights from the Stand & Deliver go home show, in this playlist of highlights from last night’s episode:
- Axiom wins Battle Royal to punch ticket to Stand & Deliver
- Wes Lee comes face-to-face with his Stand & Deliver opponents
- Tyler Bate’s win over Von Wagner invokes Schism
- Elektra Lopez silences Valentina Feroz
- Indi Hartwell clinches NXT Women’s Title opportunity
- Roxanne Perez returns to NXT to defend her title at Stand & Deliver
- Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes set for epic NXT Title Match
- Drew Gulak beats his former protege Hank Walker
- Tony D’Angelo & Stacks deny Brooks & Jensen Tag Title opportunity
- Pretty Deadly preview NXT Stand & Deliver
- Kiana James plants a kiss on Brooks Jensen
- Johnny Gargano viciously attacks Grayson Waller
- Eddy Thorpe wants everything NXT has to offer after debut win (Digital Exclusive)
- Indi Hartwell is ready to win the NXT Women’s Championship (Digital Exclusive)
