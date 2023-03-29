Edge has always had a reputation for being a bit of a mad scientist when it comes to his creative and matches. The TLC matches he & Christian had with The Dudleys & Hardy Boyz at the turn of the century, largely laid out by E & C, Matt Hardy & Bubba Ray, are proof of that.

Since his amazing return to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble, Edge has been a part of some big matches and moments. Some of those have worked out great. Others less so. But you don’t continue a Hall of Fame career by reigning in what made you a legend in the first place.

Heading into his Hell in a Cell match against Finn Bálor’s Demonic alter-ego at WrestleMania 39 this weekend, Edge told Sportsnet Today he’s pitching big ideas... even if they might be “stupid”:

“Well, again, I have a history of doing stupid things, right? [laughs] “You do because it’s a Hell in a Cell match and because people expect a certain level of, I don’t know, brutality within the performance. You gotta up the stakes. So I do. I think outside of the box and I think about what’s physically possible and a lot of crazy ideas jump into my head and they always have. “But I always try and make sure that I save them for WrestleMania or I save them where it’ll actually mean something and be remembered. I’m not diving face-first through a flaming table with thumbtacks in my back unless it’s WrestleMania, because I know that will be one that people are gonna remember. If you just do it on Raw one week, well, then it’s gone and it’s not gonna be remembered because there’s 52 other Raws or 51 other Raws during the year. WrestleMania happens once a year. If you’re a casual fan, you may be watching. If you’re a wrestling fan, you’re definitely watching. And that’s the one that I know has the worldwide eyeballs on it. So that’s where you gotta go for it.

It’s a logical approach to performing on the Grandest Stage of Them All. And, hey, they’re just ideas. An advantage to working within a big creative machine like WWE is there are no shortage of editors who can rein in a creator’s wilder — or stupider — instincts:

“And, man, you put me in a Hell in a Cell, I gotta go for it even if I’m 49 years old. That’s just part of the way I’m wired. So I have some pretty extra stupid ideas. We’ll see if they let me try them. They probably won’t. But we’ll see.”

Ready to see the Rated R Superstar get stupid at SoFi this weekend?

H/t: Post Wrestling for transcription