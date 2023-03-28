Roxanne Perez, Indi Hartwell added to NXT women’s title ladder match at Stand & Deliver

When Roxanne Perez went down at NXT “Roadblock,” and her health was in question enough to make her status for Stand & Deliver unclear, the decision was made to hold qualifiers for a ladder match to crown a new champion. Said qualifiers featured Zoey Stark defeating Sol Ruca, Gigi Dolin defeating Kiana James, Tiffany Stratton defeating Indi Hartwell, and Lyra Valkyria defeating Ivy Nile.

With a fifth spot still open, a “Last Chance” triple threat match was booked for NXT television this week. Hartwell, Nile, and Ruca all got another shot to earn their way into the ladder match. It was Hartwell who ultimately came through, as she gets another opportunity to finally get that main event level push this coming Sat., April 1, 2023, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

But that’s not all.

BREAKING: @roxanne_wwe has been medically cleared and per @ShawnMichaels has been added to the NXT Women's Championship Ladder Match at #StandAndDeliver!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/wsfYJg5Li5 — WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2023

Indeed, Perez herself returned on this show, pleading with Shawn Michaels to put her in the match despite the fact that she has “crippling anxiety” because she wants to prove she can beat it. That’s what got her at Roadblock, she said — a mix of anxiety and exhaustion. But she’s eager to overcome.

Michaels was hesitant at first but ultimately acquiesced to her request.

Here’s the updated Stand & Deliver match card: