Axiom added to North American title match at Stand & Deliver

Going into his week’s episode of NXT television, the North American championship match scheduled for Stand & Deliver this Sat., April 1, 2023, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, featured three challengers to Wes Lee’s title — Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov — with a fourth to be determined. That final spot would be decided, as per Lee himself, with a battle royal.

So a large group of wrestlers came together to do just that. By the time all was said and done, Axiom was last eliminating Nathan Frazer to book his ticket to the big show.

He may not be the biggest name they could have added but he’ll almost certainly play a big part in tearing the house down come this weekend.

Here’s the updated Stand & Deliver match card: