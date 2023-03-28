Mar. 28’s WrestleMania 39 go home edition of Raw saw slight increases over last Monday’s episode in both total viewership and the 18-49 year old demographic.

Those numbers — which averaged to 1,843,000 and .55 over the show’s three hours — made it the highest rated show on cable last night, beating out ESPN’s coverage of the quarterfinal round of this year’s NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. Those two games, which scored .44 and .40 ratings, weren’t quite the ratings success that WWE’s competition the week before was. But it’s never bad to be first.

The hourly holds also weren’t as strong as Mar. 20’s, but last night’s show didn’t have as strong a through line (or Roman Reigns in the main event segment):

Hour One: 1.91 million / .55

Hour Two: 1.92 million / .59

Hour Three: 1.70 million / .53

Overall, even those these numbers are slightly below the go home for WrestleMania 38, this it’s not a bad picture heading into the Showcase of the Immortals — and the always popular Raw after WrestleMania.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily