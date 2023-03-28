Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8PM Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Advertised for tonight from the WWE Performance Center: The final push to Saturday’s Stand & Deliver show in Los Angeles, as Grayson Waller responds to Johnny Gargano’s challenge to make their match Unsanctioned, Indi Hartwell, Ivy Nile & Sol Ruca compete for the final spot in this weekend’s Women’s title ladder match, a Battle Royal will determine North American champion Wes Lee’s final challenger, and more!

SPOILERS for this pre-taped episode are out there, including here. If you’d like to discuss them, please either do so in the SPOILER post, or use the SPOILER tag.

Come right back here at 8pm ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAR. 28