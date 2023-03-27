Going into this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, there was still one team left to be added to the “WrestleMania Showcase” women’s Fatal 4-Way tag team match at WrestleMania 39 this coming Sat., April 1 & Sun., April 2, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville complained to Adam Pearce about not being involved, so they were put in a qualifying match against Mia Yim and Candice LeRae.

After a fairly brief match, Green pinned Yim — looking shocked all the way — to book a ticket to the big show alongside Deville.

They join Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan and Shotzi & Natalya as teams who qualified to get into this match. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler simply declared they’ll be in it.

Here’s the updated WrestleMania 39 match card: