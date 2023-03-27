 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville join ‘WrestleMania Showcase’ women’s Fatal 4-Way tag match

By Geno Mrosko
Going into this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, there was still one team left to be added to the “WrestleMania Showcase” women’s Fatal 4-Way tag team match at WrestleMania 39 this coming Sat., April 1 & Sun., April 2, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville complained to Adam Pearce about not being involved, so they were put in a qualifying match against Mia Yim and Candice LeRae.

After a fairly brief match, Green pinned Yim — looking shocked all the way — to book a ticket to the big show alongside Deville.

They join Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan and Shotzi & Natalya as teams who qualified to get into this match. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler simply declared they’ll be in it.

Here’s the updated WrestleMania 39 match card:

  • WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
  • WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
  • SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
  • Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka
  • Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus
  • United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena
  • Hell in a Cell: Edge vs. Finn Balor
  • Fatal 4-Way: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Shotzi & Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville
  • Fatal 4-Way: Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders vs. Alpha Academy
  • Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
  • Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul
  • Trish Stratus & Lita & Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL
  • Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

