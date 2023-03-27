Alexa Bliss says she’ll be at WrestleMania 39

Last week, we learned more about what Alexa Bliss has been dealing with and doing since we last saw her in WWE at Royal Rumble. She shared about her skin cancer diagnosis & removal, and was revealed as The Masked Singer’s Axolotl.

Both are in the rearview now, so what’s the future hold for the five-time Women’s champion? CinemaBlend asked her about her status for this weekend’s WrestleMania 39 in greater Los Angeles. She reiterated that the stitches from her basal cell carcinoma treatment will be out by April 1-2. Beyond that?

“I will be in L.A. for WrestleMania. I will be at the arena. Who knows what that leads to? Because, you know, in WWE, you never know what’s going to happen. It’s the company where you always expect the unexpected. We’ll have to see.”

Prior to Bliss stepping off the WWE stage back in January, we’d seen hints she could once again be getting a storyline with Bray Wyatt — or at least Wyatt’s new associate Uncle Howdy. Wyatt’s status for ‘Mania is up in the air too due to a reported illness, although a recent rumor seemed to indicate WWE could start working him back into the storyline for this weekend as soon as tonight.

Will Alexa & Bray return at WrestleMania 39 together? As she says, we’ll find out together on Saturday or Sunday from SoFi Stadium.