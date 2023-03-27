Despite delivering strong shows featuring multiple hot WrestleMania 39 angles, SmackDown’s Mar. 24 television numbers again fell slightly from the previous week.

The main reason for that is likely because WWE has been going up against the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament for the past two weeks. If anything, those strong shows and hot angles are why the tournament is only having a minimal effect on SmackDown’s numbers.

Last Friday’s show was watched by 2.22 million viewers total, and a .58 rating among 18-49 year olds. The demo number was sixth best on all of television, with the five programs ahead of WWE all being games in the tournament’s Sweet Sixteen round.

This week’s show won’t have college basketball competition — and it’s the final push to ‘Mania & the lead-in to the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony. We’ll see how it fares.

Here’s a the past year’s worth of SmackDown’s numbers:

* Aired on FS1

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily