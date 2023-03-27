 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Former NXT UK wrestler Eddie Dennis retires from the ring

By Sean Rueter
Eddie Dennis started wrestling in 2008, but kept is as a side job for most of his career. In 2016, he gave up working as a teacher in the United Kingdom to pursue his dream full-time.

The tall, thin Welshman broke out as part of the 2010s “BritWres” boom, winning Tag and singles gold with Progress Wrestling before signing with WWE in 2018. As part of the NXT UK brand, Dennis worked as both a manager and a wrestler. Highlights included his 2020 feud with Trent Seven, and a Dog Collar Match with Wild Boar that took place last year.

When NXT UK went on hiatus last year, Dennis was among the talents WWE released. He quickly got back to work on the independent scene, but heading into Revolution Pro’s Revolution Rumble event yesterday (Mar. 26), Dennis said he would retire if he didn’t win the Revolution Rumble match.

He didn’t. Dennis was eliminated by Connor Mills before Michael Oku’s eventual victory. Eddie left his boots in the ring afterwards:

Like a lot of pro wrestlers, Dennis has worked a retirement angle before. But he swears this time he means it.

We’ll see if this eventually gets “never say never”-ed. For now, we’ll wish Eddie the best, and say thanks for the memories.

