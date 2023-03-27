WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Mar. 27, 2023) from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming WrestleMania 39 extravaganza scheduled for this coming Sat., April 1 and Sun., April 2 in Inglewood, California.

Advertised for tonight: Cody Rhodes will take on Solo Sikoa in a singles match, Brock Lesnar and Omos get together to do a weigh-in ahead of their heavyweight clash at WrestleMania, a special edition of “Miz TV” with guests Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch, Braun Strowman & Ricochet & The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy & The Viking Raiders in a “WrestleMania Showcase” match preview, and more!

