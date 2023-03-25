LA Knight still promising a WrestleMania moment

LA Knight scored a win over Rey Mysterio on Friday Night SmackDown this week. Sure, he had some help from Dominik Mysterio, who was trying to get a match with his father at WrestleMania 39 (something he finally succeeded in doing), but a win is a win, baby. That’s a future Hall of Famer!

On that same show, it was announced that Knight would be a participant in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on next week’s WrestleMania SmackDown. That’s cool and all but it’s still not a spot on the actual card for WrestleMania 39 on Sat., April 1 and Sun., April 2, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

That’s okay, though, because he’s still promising we’ll be getting an LA Knight moment at the big show:

“You look really confused and I understand why you are because now you’re talking about assists? Nah nah, let me talk to ya! The only thing that got assisted out there was me assisting myself to a win over a Hall of Famer. The man’s about to go into the Hall of Fame next week and guess what? He had to lay down and count them lights while the referee was counting to three for the one, the only LA Knight. And what’s that mean? Now, in one week, here comes WrestleMania. But guess what? Still, people are out there thinking you can’t have an LA WrestleMania without LA Knight, right? YEAH! But here we are, still not presented with what I’m doing. Still not presented with WrestleMania getting its LA Knight moment. “But no worries, no worries in the world and I’ll tell you why. By hook or by crook WrestleMania will get that LA Knight moment. Why? Because whose game is it? With everybody saying: LA Knight, YEAH!”

Perhaps that means he won’t be getting a match but that doesn’t mean he can’t raise some hell. Hey, isn’t The Miz hosting this thing?

You see where I’m going with this...