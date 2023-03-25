WWE booking Cody Rhodes so strong made FTR reevaluate their future plans

When Cody Rhodes returned to WWE after a big falling out with AEW, there was no telling how he would be handled. Vince McMahon was still running the show, and I don’t think it would have surprised anyone if Cody was treated as a second rate star simply for what he was doing before coming back.

That’s not at all what has ended up happening.

Instead, he won every match in a fantastic series with Seth Rollins, was injured and out for a number of months, then came back to win the Royal Rumble, and is now just a week away from headlining WrestleMania 39, where he’s probably going to end Roman Reigns’ historic reign as WWE Universal champion.

One interested party who has watched all this play out is FTR, who have a decision coming up regarding their own future. Cody’s booking, as Dax Harwood told Nick Hausman on “Haus of Wrestling,” made them reevaluate their future:

“So WWE could have snatched him up and really done whatever they wanted to because he wouldn’t be able to come back to AEW. But seeing that they took him seriously and they have allowed him to be a big star definitely had me and Cash analyzing it way more than we would have before. They’ve done a great job with him and Cody has done a great job with himself too. He’s been given the opportunities, but it’s all about what you do with the opportunities because he could have been given an opportunity and just squandered it. But he believes in himself, man. I’m very, very close with Cody. We talk probably, at the very least we talk once a week, and I’m very proud of him, and I’m sure he’s proud of us as well. But yes, it definitely made us reevaluate the things we could possibly do in the future.”

It was just a number of days ago that Harwood said FTR have decided their future plans, and AEW television brought their future into kayfabe the other night.

We’re getting ever closer to seeing how this all ends.