A positive health update from Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle famously won an Olympic Gold Medal with a broken freaking neck. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the injuries he’s suffered, and damage he’s done to his body over decades competing in amateur and professional wrestling (some of which occurred while Angle was in active addiction, and almost certainly doing things he wouldn’t have attempted without the effects and influence of pharmaceutical drugs).

Last month, Angle shared on his podcast about his latest operation to address issues which could severely impact his quality of life — back surgery to address radiating pain in one of his legs:

“They’re not going to do any fusion or anything like that, thank God. They’re going to clean it out. They’re going to clean all the arthritis out because I have a nerve going down my leg and it’s bothering me. There’s pain in my lower back. “So, they’re going to clean all that stuff out, take the bone chips out, the calcium and stuff like that. He said I should be good to go after that. He said it might not relieve all the lower back pain, but you’re not going to feel the pain running down your leg.”

On the most recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE & Impact Hall of Famer talked about the results of that surgery. And early returns are promising!

“I think it actually worked. I don’t know yet, but I don’t have the pain going down my legs, so the operation definitely worked. “I’m hoping that the pain in my back will subside, and hopefully it will in the next few days and then I’ll feel really good about it. The doctor did a great job. He really did. I was having problems with my legs and the nerves going down my legs and that’s all gone, so I’m good with that.”

Angle’s said he’s pretty sure he’s done in the ring. Even so, he’ll probably have more aches & pains than the average human as he gets older. But a few less of those is great news, so he’s hoping he gets all the results he was hoping for from this latest operation.

He’s scheduled to be in Los Angeles next weekend for a signing at WrestleCon and probably a few WWE appearances.