Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania week is booked

He’s have a lot of media appearances and meet & greets to do too, but Cody Rhodes is set for two important stops on his road to the main event of WrestleMania 39 on April 2 in SoFi Stadium.

On Mon., Mar. 27’s go home episode of Raw, Rhodes will deal with Roman Reigns’ stoic assassin, Solo Sikoa. The #1 contender for Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal titles had a hand in keeping The Usos busy, helping to reunited Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn and forcing Jimmy & Jey to focus on defending their Tag Team championships rather than just watching their Tribal Chief’s back (and possibly planting a few seeds of doubt in the process).

Cody managed to beat Sikoa on a house show a couple weeks back. Can he repeat that trick on television, or will The Bloodline have a plan to hand Rhodes his first loss since returning to WWE?

That match joins a Brock Lesnar/Omos weigh-in, Miz TV with Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus & Lita, and an eight man tag pitting the babyfaces in ‘Mania’s men’s 4-Way Tag Showcase (Braun Strowman, Ricochet & Street Profits) against the heels (Alpha Academy & Viking Raiders) on Monday’s show from Phoenix.

After a whole bunch of interviews, the American Nightmare will then make his way to Los Angeles. Next Friday, two nights before they go to war on the Grandest Stage of Them All, Rhodes and Reigns will once again come face-to-face. That’s one of three segments announced for Mar. 31 in Crypto.com Arena, along with the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal and a “can they co-exist?” team-up between Drew McIntyre & Sheamus against Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci.

Is that all leading up to Cody finishing his story at WrestleMania 39? Or just more chapters in the middle of a longer book?