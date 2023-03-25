Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Asuka finally attacking Bianca Belair, Logan Paul knocking out Seth Rollins again, and the return of Lacey Evans, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Mustafa Ali

If WWE’s goal is to make their fans care as little as possible for the feud between Mustafa Ali and Dolph Ziggler, feeding them both to Omos in one minute squash matches was a very effective way to do it.

Stock Down #2: Street Profits

Austin Theory had to get some heat back after being verbally buried on the mic by John Cena earlier this month. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were tasked with doing that job, putting Theory over in separate singles matches since then.

Stock Down #1: Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley has done nothing on WWE television the last couple weeks, with Bray Wyatt’s sudden absence bringing their story to a halt. It was revealed last night that Lashley is being dumped into this year’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, along with many low card guys like the aforementioned Ziggler and Ali.

On the surface, it looks like WWE’s backup plan for Bob is to put him in a filler Battle Royal that isn’t even part of the WrestleMania card. Hopefully there’s more to it than that, because Lashley is an upper card guy in WWE who should have a much better spot on the biggest pro wrestling weekend of the year.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Maximum Male Models

This faction was essentially left for dead on SmackDown once Max Dupri abandoned them, but new life has been breathed into the group ever since they were moved over to Raw. It hasn’t translated to wins in the ring yet, but for now they are getting steady TV time in segments where Maxxine tries to recruit Otis away from Chad Gable’s Alpha Academy.

Stock Up #2: Cody Rhodes

Cody had his typical good week in WWE, cutting promos opposite Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, and also beating lower card heel Ludwig Kaiser.

Where things became a little more interesting is how the undefeated Rhodes is now in position to deliver Solo Sikoa’s first pin fall loss on the main roster when they have a match next week on Raw. Cody said that Solo isn’t ready for this, so he pretty much needs to back up those words on the final TV shows before he main events WrestleMania.

Stock Up #1: Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio finally had enough and punched his little shithead son in the face, The point of no return was reached when Dominik disrespected his own mother live on TV. Rey snapped, and everyone loved seeing Dom get knocked on his ass. Their match is now official for WrestleMania 39, and it’s one of the more intriguing bouts on the card.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?