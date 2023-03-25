GUNTHER rules (and so does Pete Dunne)

This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Las Vegas featured a contract signing for a triple threat Intercontinental championship match at WrestleMania 39 next week in California. It was supposed to build hype for GUNTHER defending his title against both Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a match that’s interesting both because it’s three big beefy dudes throwing hands and because GUNTHER, who never loses, could lose the title without being pinned or submitted himself.

I quite liked it, then, when the champ made his appearance all about getting right in Adam Pearce’s face and demanding he justify ever booking such a match for him:

GUNTHER has been a great champion who has done nothing but take on all challengers, and he’s defeated them all. How does it make a lick of sense to put him in a situation like this? No matter, he’ll do what he always does and fight the whole damn world off.

Which brings me to Pete Dunne, who I’m tired of calling BUTCH because that name sucks and is dumb and is not the awesome Bruiserweight we know and love. While GUNTHER was going around the table telling every man standing there he would kick their ass, the only guy to actually do something about it was Dunne, who straight up jumped the table to attack the champ.

I love this guy.

The match they had after also ruled, and left you wondering how much more they could do if they were given a prime spot to really get into it. Like, say, WrestleMania. Oh, sure, I’m still plenty excited for the triple threat and think it could very well steal the whole damn show, but this made me want GUNTHER vs. Dunne even more than that.

That’s how good these guys are.

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: