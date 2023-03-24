Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal returns on ‘WrestleMania SmackDown’ next week

As has become the norm, WWE is calling the final episode of Friday Night SmackDown before WrestleMania 39 “WrestleMania SmackDown” and putting a match that was supposed to become a new WrestleMania tradition on it. Indeed, the promotion announced that the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will happen next Friday night in Los Angeles.

Here’s who is going to be in this year:

André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal returns next week on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/nyqp89rQ7J — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 25, 2023

Joaquin Wilde

Cruz Del Toro

Mace

Mansoor

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

Shelton Benjamin

Cedric Alexander

Angel Garza

Humberto Carrillo

Ashante Adonis

Top Dolla

Santos Escobar

Dexter Lumis

BUTCH

Ridge Holland

Dolph Ziggler

Mustafa Ali

Rick BOOGS

Elias

Johnny Gargano

Xavier Woods

LA Knight

Bobby Lashley

Karrion Kross

Baron Corbin

Bronson Reed

Madcap Moss

That’s 28 names and pretty much everyone who is anyone who doesn’t already have something to do otherwise. Lashley being included is awfully interesting, considering his status trying to promote a WrestleMania match that may or may not be happening. This could mean he got bad news, but we’ll have to wait to find out.

Moss won last year’s Andre and ultimately didn’t make much of it. We’ll see if this year’s winner can do more like Jey Uso did in 2021 and run with it.