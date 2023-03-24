Two more teams added to WrestleMania 39 Fatal 4-Way women’s tag match

This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown featured yet another qualifier for the “WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4-Way Women’s Tag Team Match.” Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez earned their way in last week. Who would join them?

The thrown together team of Lacey Evans & Xia Li took on Shotzi & Natalya and, well, you hardly need me to tell you the babyface squad came out on top in this exchange. While they were in the midst of a standoff with Morgan & Rodriguez, who were sitting ringside watching, Ronda Rousey’s music hit.

You know where this is going.

Indeed, despite not having to wrestle a match for it, Rousey and Shayna Baszler announced they’ll also be in the match. To be fair, Ronda is dealing with an injury.

The final team will be revealed next week.

Here’s the updated WrestleMania 39 card: