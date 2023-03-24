Rey Mysterio finally accepts a match with his son at WrestleMania 39

Dominik Mysterio has spent the past few months antagonizing his father, the legendary Rey Mysterio, in the hopes that it would lead to a match between the two at WrestleMania 39 this coming Sat., April 1 & Sun., April 2, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. For all that time, Rey, out of love for his son and a desire to do right by his family, has resisted.

That changed during Friday Night SmackDown this week.

What could possibly make Rey change his mind after all this time?

This:

The entire family came to the show this week and, naturally, Dom decided to be a punk and scream in his mother’s face. That level of disrespect proved to be more than dad could withstand, and he quickly made his way down to put Dom on his ass.

Then he did this:

It’s finally on!

Here’s the updated WrestleMania 39 match card: