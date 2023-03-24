SmackDown airs tonight (Mar. 24) with a live show from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is the fifth SmackDown episode during the six week build towards WrestleMania 39, which takes place on the weekend of Apr. 1 and Apr. 2.

Rey Mysterio has to make a terrible decision

Rey Mysterio has thus far remained steadfast in his refusal to fight his own son at WrestleMania 39. Rey told Dominik to his face last week that if any other disrespectful, pathetic, punk-ass kid called him out for a match, he’d gladly whoop their ass. But unfortunately, Dom is his son, and fighting him would be his biggest disgrace as a father.

So what did that little shithead son of his do after hearing those words? He decided to ask mom instead. That’s right, Dom is bringing in his mom and sister to SmackDown tonight for a family confrontation. There’s no reason to think they will give Dom their blessing to continue acting like an asshole and harassing Rey.

We know that Dom’s mind is warped and he is willing to hurt his own family in order to get what he wants. The idea behind Dom’s plan could very well be to use the Judgment Day to threaten his own mother and sister, putting Rey in an impossible situation where he will have to make that disgraceful decision to finally punch his shitbag son in the face.

Rey won’t really have any other choice to make but to defend his wife and daughter, if that’s how Dom plays his cards tonight.

The title scene

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is a part-timer who isn’t advertised for the show tonight. But fellow main eventer Cody Rhodes is in the house, and he’ll have a tune-up match against Ludwig Kaiser. Kaiser wants revenge on Rhodes for stealing the Royal Rumble victory away from Imperium’s leader, GUNTHER. Will Paul Heyman show up for another promo battle after Cody beats Ludwig?

Speaking of GUNTHER, the Intercontinental champion is not happy at all about having to defend his title at WrestleMania against both Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. Adam Pearce might want to really seal the deal with a three way contract signing, if he’s looking for another way to annoy the champ. Will rumors of a GUNTHER vs. BUTCH match on tonight’s show turn out to be true? BUTCH and Ridge Holland are allies of Sheamus & McIntyre who are not being pushed right now, so there is some logic behind the idea of GUNTHER kicking their asses.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defends the gold against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania. After Flair and Ripley had a wild brawl last week, is there any way they can keep that fire burning just as hot tonight?

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are finally reunited and will challenge the Usos for the WWE tag team titles at WrestleMania. It might be time for a talk show segment tonight so that KO and Sami can vent some steam and lay out their plan for The Bloodline’s demise.

The WWE women’s tag team titles won’t be defended at WrestleMania by Becky Lynch and Lita, because they are busy in a six-woman tag match against Damage CTRL. WWE is also running a four way women’s tag match on the card that could perhaps determine which team is next in line for a title shot. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan are qualified for the match. Will Ronda Rousey be medically cleared in time to join the four way bout with Shayna Baszler?

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Before Rey Mysterio is forced to make a terrible decision, he will go one-on-one in a match against LA Knight. This match came about after the megastar mocked Rey for being a deadbeat dad last week.

- Bray Wyatt has disappeared from WWE television in March, but it sounds like WWE is still holding out hope that he will return in time for a match at WrestleMania against Bobby Lashley.

- The Viking Raiders and Braun Strowman & Ricochet will represent SmackDown in a four way men’s tag team match at WrestleMania. Will the Street Profits or Alpha Academy make the trek over from Raw tonight in order to establish that they are the dominant team in the field?

- Kofi Kingston’s injury and surgery leaves Xavier Woods running solo and without an obvious spot on the WrestleMania card. But that didn’t stop him from picking up a quick win over LA Knight last week.

- Lacey Evans is still missing from WWE television.

- Is there going to be an Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this year? If so, WWE will need to start announcing some names for the match, such as Karrion Kross or defending winner Madcap Moss.

- Natalya and Shotzi might need to find another team to beat in order to qualify for the women’s four way tag match at WrestleMania. Are Emma and Tegan Nox going to do the job again?

What will you be looking for on SmackDown?