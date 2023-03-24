 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WWE SmackDown results, live blog (Mar. 24, 2023): Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser

By Claire Elizabeth
WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Mar. 24, 2023) with a live show emanating from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming WrestleMania 39 two night extravaganza scheduled for Sat., April 1 and Sun., April 2 in Inglewood, California.

Advertised for tonight: Cody Rhodes is back on the blue brand to take on Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser in a singles match.

Elsewhere on the card: Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight, Dominik Mysterio confronts his own family as part of his quest to fight his father at WrestleMania, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAR. 24

