WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Mar. 24, 2023) with a live show emanating from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming WrestleMania 39 two night extravaganza scheduled for Sat., April 1 and Sun., April 2 in Inglewood, California.

Advertised for tonight: Cody Rhodes is back on the blue brand to take on Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser in a singles match.

Elsewhere on the card: Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight, Dominik Mysterio confronts his own family as part of his quest to fight his father at WrestleMania, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAR. 24