Naomi confirms that she is gone from WWE

WrestleMania 39 is taking place on the weekend of Apr. 1 and Apr. 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The whole wrestling world typically converges on the site of WrestleMania to get in on that money. Naomi will also be there, but not as an active WWE wrestler. She walked out on the company with Sasha Banks before the May 16, 2022 episode of Raw and has yet to return.

We already know that she’s advertised for WrestleCon appearances during WrestleMania weekend under the name Trinity Fatu:

In the comments of that Instagram post, Fatu is asked if she is still with WWE, and she replies by saying no.

It’s common sense to conclude that she’s no longer with WWE given that she walked out nearly one year ago with no visible progress towards a return, but as far as I’m aware, this is the first time she has directly addressed the situation.

For what it’s worth, the Superstars page on WWE’s web site still lists Naomi in alphabetical order in between MVP and Natalya, so perhaps this isn’t the final word on her status with WWE.