WWE has posted the above WrestleMania ‘By The Numbers’ video to its YouTube channel. This year marks the 39th iteration of the annual extravaganza, so there is a lot of ground to cover.

Here are the numbers that stand out the most from WWE’s video:

There have been 388 matches in the history of WrestleMania, and WWE classifies 80 of these bouts as “world title matches,” resulting in 46 new champions.

Hulk Hogan main evented eight of the first nine WrestleMania events, including that bullshit he pulled on Bret Hart at WrestleMania 9. Hogan has the record for the most main events in history, though Roman Reigns is expected to reach seven main events over the last nine years when he headlines with Cody Rhodes in Hollywood.

Nobody has won more world championship matches than John Cena. He competed in seven consecutive world title matches from WrestleMania 21 (2005) through WrestleMania 27 (2011).

Charlotte Flair stands out among the women’s numbers, this year walking into the event as a world champion for a record 5th time.

Undertaker has the most matches in history with 27, including his 21-0 undefeated streak, but Triple has the most total match time (8 hours, 12 minutes, 46 seconds across 24 matches) of any individual wrestler.

Which WrestleMania numbers do you find to be the most interesting? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.