Stone Cold refutes rumors about WWE plans for him at WrestleMania 39

By Cain A. Knight
WWE.com

In an interview with NBC LA, Stone Cold Steve Austin was once again asked about the possibility of getting back in the ring for a match at WrestleMania 39, which is coming up on Apr. 1 and Apr. 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Austin made it clear that last year’s comeback match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 was a fluky situation, and he doesn’t anticipate that it will happen again this year:

“Coming back to do something from time to time is fine, because I love my relationship with WWE, but my days in the ring are done…although, I did do the main event at WrestleMania last year in Dallas, but that was kind of a fluke and we pulled it off.”

Stone Cold has a pretty good reason to think he won’t make an appearance at the biggest pro wrestling show of the year; according to the Rattlesnake, WWE hasn’t even called him about the event:

“I haven’t got a phone call yet and it’s about two weeks away so I don’t expect to be there, but anything can happen.”

Hey, maybe Stone Cold’s communication with WWE is 100% via text messages at this point, so he’s technically telling the truth about not receiving a phone call, and he’s working everyone about not appearing at the event. If not, his response seemingly refutes all those rumors and reports about WWE offering him a spot on the card opposite megastars like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and LA Knight.

Who knows what’s really going on here? I guess we’ll find out for sure in about nine days.

Do you expect to see Stone Cold Steve Austin make an appearance or work a match at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.

