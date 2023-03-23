Poor Bob Lashley is out here selling a WrestleMania match all by himself

Bobby Lashley’s reward for defeating Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber 2023 was a WrestleMania 39 program with Bray Wyatt.

The feud kicked off with Bray up to his old Fun House puppet antics. Bob wasn’t interested in playing those kiddie games, so he gave Uncle Howdy a spinebuster a few weeks ago.

The storyline has gone quiet since then, reportedly due to a Wyatt illness. WWE has not mentioned either Wyatt or Lashley on air in a couple weeks. It’s not clear if Wyatt will return in time for their expected match at WrestleMania, which takes place on Apr. 1 and Apr. 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

That leaves poor Bob out here on social media today, hyping up the ass-kicking of a lifetime against an unnamed opponent in nine days:

9 days until the All-Mighty takes over @SoFiStadium!



Someone is getting the ass-kicking of a lifetime.



I’m fresh and ready for a fight! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/gRhPq7O8gJ — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 23, 2023

Bob is ready for a fight, so even if Bray is not cleared to return by WrestleMania 39, I bet WWE will find someone to feed to the All Mighty. Some of the notable names on the bubble who might be able to fill that spot include Damian Priest, LA Knight, Karrion Kross, Bronson Reed, Baron Corbin, Xavier Woods, Elias, and maybe even Stone Cold Steve Austin.

What do you think WWE’s backup plan will be for Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.