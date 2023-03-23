After Ronda Rousey abruptly dropped the SmackDown women’s championship to Charlotte Flair at the very end of 2022, she took a brief hiatus from WWE before returning in February with tag team gold in her sights.

Rumors and reports indicated that WWE’s original plan called for Rousey and Shayna Baszler to win the women’s tag team titles at WrestleMania 39, which is coming up on Apr. 1 and Apr. 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. However, just a few weeks ago, word started to spread about Rousey possibly suffering a hairline fracture in her arm.

Rousey has now addressed her injury on social media, explaining that she suffered a fractured elbow by slapping the ring mat at a house show on Feb. 26 in Illinois:

“Well, after thousands of dislocations (I thought not tapping out to armbars and tearing ligaments was cool in my teens) my elbow finally fractured simply by slapping the mat in Rockford, Illinois- right before Wrestlemania. The only thing saving these chicks now are the doctors not letting me compete. Well ladies, they can’t keep me away forever, I’m not moping, vengeance is coming.”

Ronda has not wrestled in nearly one month and it’s not clear what her status is for WrestleMania. WWE has booked a four way women’s tag team match on the show, so if Rousey can get cleared in time, that’s very likely where she will be featured on the card.

But we are nine days away from the biggest pro wrestling show of the year, so the clock is ticking.