Shawn Michaels provides an update on NXT Europe

Last summer, WWE shuttered its NXT UK brand, began bringing several of its London-based talent to Florida to work with the developmental program’s flagship show, and released the rest.

The move was spun as an “expansion”, with a promise the program would be reintroduced as NXT Europe in 2023. Since then, we’ve occasionally heard rumors about WWE’s global ambitions. But we haven’t heard anything that would indicate NXT Europe will be starting up soon, or what exactly what it will be when it does.

Shawn Michaels, who oversaw NXT UK and is currently heading up all things NXT, was asked about WWE’s European brand during a new interview with Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail. HBK didn’t have much in the way of details, but indicated the company’s still trying to launch NXT Europe this year:

“Things are still in the organizational stage and we are hoping we will have that up and running by the end of 2023. “I’m really learning [earlier in the interview, Michaels spoke about running NXT UK and incorporating its remaining roster into NXT Prime as learning experiences]. It isn’t something you just throw together, especially if you want to set it up for success. I think everyone would feel a bit more comfortable if it takes a little bit longer to make sure we cross every ‘t’ and dot every ‘i’, but still looking forward to trying to make that a reality by the end of 2023.”

So there you have it, what little of “it” there is.

Do you think we’ll see NXT Europe launch this year?