WWE reps Detroit hard with new SummerSlam logo

WWE is bringing their “Biggest Party of the Summer”, and what’s either the second or third biggest event on their annual calendar, to Detroit this year. SummerSlam 2023 will emanate from Detroit’s Ford Field on Sat., Aug. 5.

As the company starts selling priority packages for the show, and gets ready for general admission pre-sales, they’ve unveiled the logo for this year’s SummerSlam. After many years of using the “star” logo for the PPV PLE, for the second straight year we’re getting one customized for the host city.

Last year’s show in Nashville got a country music-inspired font that might have looked at home on The Grand Old Opry. For Detroit, they’re leaning into the city’s automotive roots with a design in the colors of their NFL team, which includes chrome exhaust pipes and tri-color racing stripes that are somewhat similar to the ones in the Ford Mustang’s logo.

Check it out.

Does that logo rev your engine?