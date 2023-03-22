SPOILERS for the Stand & Deliver go home edition of WWE NXT

WWE taped Mar. 28’s episode of NXT along with their regular live broadcast last night (Mar. 21) at their Performance Center in Orlando. This was reportedly done so all involved could focus on getting to the Los Angeles area for the brand’s WrestleMania weekend show, Stand & Deliver.

Here’s at least some of what we’ll see next Tuesday on the PLE go home, courtesy of spoilers from PWInsider:

• Axiom won a battle royal to qualify for the last spot in Stand & Deliver’s ladder match for the North American championship.

The field included Apollo Crews, Bryson Montana, Charlie Dempsey, Dabba-Kato, Damon Kemp, Dante Chen, Dijak, Natan Frazer, Drew Gulak, Edris Enofe, Javier Bernal, Jinder Mahal, Malik Blade, Odyssey Jones, Oro Mensah, Quincy Elliot, Scrypts, Xyon Quinn and Hank Walker. Frazer was the last man eliminated. Titleholder Wes Lee was on commentary.

• Tyler Bate def. Von Wagner. Bate was out with Chase U, and after the match Joe Gacy appeared on the big screen to taunt the group, vowing to win control of Andre Chase’s school at Stand & Deliver.

• Eddy Thorpe (previously New Japan’s Karl Fredericks) def. Myles Borne

• Indi Hartwell def. Ivy Nile & Sol Ruca in a “Last Chance” Triple Threat, qualifying for NXT Women’s title ladder match at Stand & Deliver

The wrestlers who already qualified (Tiffany Stratton, Gigi Dolin, Zoey Stark & Lyra Valkyria) were shown around the venue staring each other down. There was no appearance by or mention of reigning champ Roxanne Perez.

• Drew Gulak def. Hank Walker thanks to an attack by Charlie Dempsey the referee didn’t see

• Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo def. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen. If Briggs & Jensen had won, they would have been added to Stand & Deliver’s Tag title match.

Women’s tag champs Kiana James & Fallon Henley were out after the match. James ended up kissing Jensen, which Brooks loved. Briggs & Henley did not.

• Grayson Waller & Johnny Gargano’s contract signing ends in a brawl. Waller signed for the Unsanctioned match and cut a promo on his history in NXT, which includes sending Gargano packing from the brand once already. Johnny posed as a cameraman to attack him, leading to the pull-apart.

Gargano cut a promo afterwards about his history in Unsanctioned matches, but that may have just been for the live crowd at the PC.