Alexa Bliss says she’s ‘all clear’ after skin cancer removal

Alexa Bliss’ latest absence from WWE television has led to several vague reports about why she hasn’t been used since Royal Rumble, and equally non-specific rebuttals of those reports.

Yesterday (Mar. 21), Bliss revealed at least one reason she’s been off our screens. She posted a picture of herself with a sizable bandage on the left side of her face to her Instagram Story. The caption read, “Dear younger me, You should have stayed out of tanning beds. All clear now though! Thank you American Skin Institute for taking great care of me!”

On Twitter, she went into more detail while responding to fans who’d seen the Story:

Thank you! Don’t worry, short healing time. Always get your skin checked! Esp if you are in the sun or use tanning beds! Lol — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 21, 2023

There was a spot on my face yes- that had gotten worse. So went to get biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 22, 2023

Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) accounts for nearly 80% of all skin cancers, making it the most common form. UV radiation exposure from the sun or tanning beds is by far the most common risk factor. It‘s rarely fatal, but can spread if not treated quickly.

It sounds like Alexa’s case fits that description — most importantly in that her BCC was identified and dealt with early.

As she says, the recuperation time shouldn’t be long. Will we see her back on television soon? We’re sure there will be a report about that soon.