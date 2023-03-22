The “Great Debate” between Chase U and Schism on NXT last night (Mar. 21) led to another match being added to the brand’s Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event.

It’s goofy pro wrestling fun, with the fate of Andre Chase’s school up for grabs in an eight-person mixed tag match between Chase, Duke Hudson, Thea Hail & Tyler Bate and Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, Ava & Jagger Reid. There’s intrigue because Hudson doesn’t seem committed to The U, and might have manipulated the debate to set-up the stipulation. But it’s newsworthy because it will be the in-ring debut of Schism’s Ava — fka Ava Raine, real name Simone Johnson.

Ava became WWE’s first fourth generation wrestler when she signed in 2020, and the company’s taken their time getting The Rock’s daughter ready for this moment. It comes about six months after she debuted on television with Gacy’s creepy heel group. It’s also a way to continue the modest pace of her rollout, as she probably won’t be called to do too much given the other talent in the match, and the other matches on the card.

Last night’s show also filled out some multi-person title bouts while adding another, and Johnny Gargano challenge Grayson Waller to make their match Unsanctioned. Here’s an updated look at the line-up for April 1’s Stand & Deliver:

• Bron Breakker (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship: • Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. TBA for the NXT Women’s title ladder match: • Kiana James & Fallon Henley (c) vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn for the NXT Women’s Tag Team championship • Wes Lee (c) vs. Dragon Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh vs. TBA for the NXT North American title • Gallus (c) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Tony D’Angelo & Stacks for the NXT Tag Team championship • The Schism vs. Chase U & Tyler Bate, winner gets the school • Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

And you can see how it was booked in this playlist of highlights from last night’s episode:

Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes to team up against Pretty Deadly

Tiffany Stratton defeats Indi Hartwell for title opportunity

Gallus, The Creeds, and The Family agree to an NXT Tag Team Title Match

Tiffany Stratton and Gigi Dolin look ahead to Stand & Deliver

Wes Lee names Dragon Lee for North American Title Fatal 5-Way Match

Fallon Henley confronts Kiana James over her alleged infidelity

Dragunov and McDonagh’s match ends in a brawl with Wes Lee and Dragon Lee

NXT Superstars want a piece of Wes Lee at NXT Stand & Deliver

Johnny Gargano challenges Grayson Waller to an Unsanctioned Match

Lyra Valkyria punches her ticket to NXT Stand & Deliver

Hank Walker is ready to keep evolving

Wes Lee adds Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh to NXT Stand & Deliver lineup

Chase U and Schism to face off at NXT Stand & Deliver with high stakes

Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes take down Pretty Deadly

Lyra Valkyria promises she’ll leave as NXT Women’s Champion (Digital Exclusive)

For complete results and the live blog for the Mar. 21 episode of NXT click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.