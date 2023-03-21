Wes Lee chooses his Stand & Deliver opponents

The NXT North American title picture has been an absolute mess for weeks now, what with Wes Lee repeatedly holding open challenges and a large number of wrestlers fighting all over each other to answer the call. It’s been nothing but chaos, so Shawn Michaels cut a deal with Lee to bring it to an end.

A Fatal 5-Way match for the strap at Stand & Deliver on Sat., April 1, 2023, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The catch? Lee could pick his own opponents.

During this week’s episode of NXT, he did just that.

Well, all but one.

Here’s who got announced:

Dragon Lee, who showed up to say he loves the chaos and wants in. Lee really respects him and wants to wrestle him, so he’s in.

JD McDonagh, who got in by just firing away at everyone and getting into a brawl that included

Ilja Dragunov, who did the same as McDonagh

That left one spot open and while Axiom tried to campaign for it, Lee decided the best course of action would be to award it to the winner of a battle royal next week.

