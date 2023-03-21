 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tiffany Stratton, Lyra Valkyria added to NXT women’s title ladder match at Stand & Deliver

By Geno Mrosko
Earlier this evening, Roxanne Perez broke her silence following an angle on NXT television that saw her pass out in the ring following a successful title defense against Meiko Satomura. Here’s what she had to say:

That means she won’t be joining the ladder match currently planned for Stand & Deliver on April 1, 2023, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. She also didn’t say she’s relinquishing the women’s championship, so whomever wins that match will be crowned interim champion.

Speaking of which, two new participants were added to the match on this week’s episode of NXT.

First, Tiffany Stratton defeated Indi Hartwell by pinfall to book her ticket. Later in the evening, Lyra Valkyria pinned Ivy Nile to become the fourth wrestler in the match.

The updated Stand & Deliver card:

  • NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes
  • NXT Women’s Championship Ladder Match: Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Lyra Valkyria
  • NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship: Kiana James & Fallon Henley (c) vs. Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre
  • North American Championship: Wes Lee (c) vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. TBA
  • Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

