Tiffany Stratton, Lyra Valkyria added to NXT women’s title ladder match at Stand & Deliver

Earlier this evening, Roxanne Perez broke her silence following an angle on NXT television that saw her pass out in the ring following a successful title defense against Meiko Satomura. Here’s what she had to say:

I'm very frustrated, but I promise I’ll be back, stronger than ever, but I just don't know when! <3 — roxanne (@roxanne_wwe) March 21, 2023

That means she won’t be joining the ladder match currently planned for Stand & Deliver on April 1, 2023, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. She also didn’t say she’s relinquishing the women’s championship, so whomever wins that match will be crowned interim champion.

Speaking of which, two new participants were added to the match on this week’s episode of NXT.

First, Tiffany Stratton defeated Indi Hartwell by pinfall to book her ticket. Later in the evening, Lyra Valkyria pinned Ivy Nile to become the fourth wrestler in the match.

The updated Stand & Deliver card: