Kevin Nash: Dark Side of the Ring is working on a Scott Hall episode

It’s been a little over a year since Scott Hall died. The story of Hall’s death is a tragic one, but the story of his life is a lot more complex. Hall was an unbelievably talented performer who was beloved by millions of fans around the world, and influenced generations of wrestlers. By most accounts a good-hearted man, he was a tortured soul who never managed to overcome his demons.

Perhaps no one knew that better than his friend Kevin Nash. It’s one reason why Nash devoted the most recent edition of his Kliq This podcast to discussing his late friend. It’s also a reason why the surviving Outsider says a WWE-produced A&E Biography-type show about Hall’s life and career wouldn’t be able to present a complete and accurate picture of the self-styled Bad Guy.

Vice’s Dark Side of the Ring, on the other hand, will tackle issues like the post-traumatic stress and guilt Hall experienced after the fatal shooting of an Orlando strip club owner in January 1983. Hall was confronted by an armed Rodney Perry Turner, who managed the club where Hall worked as a bouncer, and accused of sleeping with Turner’s wife. Turner had killed another man over a dispute regarding his wife just months earlier. He and Hall fought over the gun, Turner died, and Hall was charged with second-degree murder. Charges were later dropped, but Nash says his friend carried it with him until he died last March.

“Dark Side of the Ring, so, they want to do something and they want to involve me and they want to involve Sean Waltman, Cody [Hall, Scott’s son], Cody’s going to be involved and you and I had this conversation yesterday, you know the thing that we want to do is - we just did the misconceptions of Kevin Nash as an episode - just tell people who Scott really fucking was and I just don’t think that the A&E perspective is ever going to cover the post-traumatic stress of Scott and the shooting that happened at The Dollhouse on Orange Avenue. “There’s a reason why so many of our warriors come back from combat and they take their lives because they’ve taken a life. Scott’s thing was always — because he was so highly religious — Scott would say, ‘But you don’t understand, I’m not going to go to heaven. I’ve broken one of the Ten Commandments, thou shalt not kill. I’ve killed, I’m not going to heaven, my soul will be in limbo.’”

No word on the status of the episode, or even when the next season of DSOTR will drop. This should be a good-but-tough watch when it does.

In the meantime, you can find the “A Year Without Scott” edition, and every episode of Kliq This, here.