Coming off Royal Rumble’s Mtn Dew Pitch Black match, WWE Senior Vice-President and Head of Global Sales & Partnerships Craig Stimmel teased another marketing tie-in for WrestleMania 39 — this one with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.

Non-marketing geniuses that we are, the assumption was this would be a match. And it does seem to involve some kind of in-ring activity.

But the press release announcing Cinnamon Toast Crunch’s sponsorship of this year’s WrestleMania is a lot more involved than just a glow-in-the-dark match. It involves pieces of cereal that are also emojis? Who’ve used cereal “dust” to give themselves luchador masks? That will give us a limited edition Cinnamon Toast Crunch box featuring Rey Mysterio, and... something happening live in SoFi Stadium during WWE’s biggest show of the year.

Here’s the press release (via Business Wire) so you can try to figure it out for yourself:

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamojis Make Epic Return and Enter the WWE Ring Fans can get their hands on limited-edition Cinnamoji Toast Crunch, Rey Mysterio WrestleMania 39 boxes starting this month and see a surprise Cinnamojis takeover during their first-ever WrestleMania appearance MINNEAPOLIS—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamojis are back with their absurd antics – and this time they are gearing up to square off against each other. The beloved Cinnamojis are busting outside the cereal bowl as they make their debut in the WWE ring, lucha libre-style. The cereal mascots first delighted fans last year with their wacky personalities and legendary adventures. This year, the Cinnamojis gave themselves the ultimate makeover and blasted each other with Cinnadust to create their own lucha libre-style face masks. Fans can exclusively find the limited-edition Cinnamoji Toast Crunch, Rey Mysterio WrestleMania 39 cereal box in limited quantities on Walmart.com starting this month, while supplies last. To add to the fun, they can use the back of the cereal box to build their own popup wresting ring – setting the stage for an epic Cinnamoji match at the breakfast table! “Cinnamojis are always up for anything and given the chance to adventure into a world of wrestling with spirited characters, colorful masks, and enthusiastic fans, they were all in,” said Mindy Murray, Sr. Marketing Communications Manager for General Mills. “WWE is at the epicenter of sports entertainment, and we are thrilled to bring Cinnamojis’ antics to their passionate fanbase.” To celebrate the Cinnamoji Toast Crunch cereal, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and WWE are teaming up to bring Cinnamojis to fans live during WrestleMania 39, hosted at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles April 1-2. “Cinnamon Toast Crunch is an enduring brand with an amazing product, and we’re excited to welcome them as a first-time WrestleMania sponsor,” said Craig Stimmel, Head of Global Sales and Partnerships, WWE. Tune in on Peacock to catch the spirited Cinnamojis perform live at WrestleMania 39 alongside WWE Superstars. Those who are unable to see the Cinnamojis live can still get their box of specially marked Cinnamoji Toast Crunch, available nationwide. Leading up to WrestleMania 39, don’t miss the Cinnamojis’ journey as they battle it out to be named the next lucha libre campeón. To follow along and learn more, visit @cinnamontoastcrunch on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok and www.cinnamontoastcrunch.com.

Heck if I know. But you know who can sell me on this latest boondoggle? Three guys who have some experience with cereal, WrestleMania, and marketing tie-ins. Our boys, The New Day!

Nope. Still don’t get it. That Big E is one charming mofo, though.